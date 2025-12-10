Fed Preview: If March cut odds fall tonight, Santa rally is done

FOMC rate decision is the clear centerpiece of today’s sessions, with markets fully convinced the Fed will deliver a 25bps cut to 3.50–3.75%. The probability of anything else is effectively zero, and policymakers have little incentive to risk unsettling sentiment by defying expectations at this stage of the cycle. The real debate is not about tonight’s move, but about what the Committee signals for 2026 and the broader path ahead.

Turning back to September’s meeting, the median dot plot penciled in only one additional cut in 2026, taking the policy rate to 3.25–3.50%. A key question now is whether the Fed keeps that projection unchanged. While, that is the most likely outcome, but the dot plot itself will not reveal when that single cut is expected—whether early in the year or toward year-end. That ambiguity will shape how markets interpret tonight’s guidance.

This leads to the second major issue: whether the Fed is effectively entering a pause after today’s cut. One of the first clues will come from the vote split. A tight or divided vote would reinforce the view that the bar for further reductions is rising, and that January is likely to be another hold. The follow-through will come from the statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, where the tone will be scrutinized closely.

While all of this will ultimately be re-priced once next week’s November CPI and NFP data arrive, tonight’s communication is still critical for setting the base case for early-2026 policy expectations. Markets will be particularly sensitive to any shift in how the Fed describes labor market resilience, wage cooling, and tariff-related inflation risks.

In terms of market reaction, the most important gauge is pricing for a March rate cut. Fed fund futures currently assign roughly a 40% probability of a 25bps cut in March and about a 60% probability of a hold. Any move in those probabilities—driven by dots, tone, or vote split—will dictate how equities, yields, and Dollar respond.

In stocks, a key to watch is 477560.29 support in DOW. Firm break there should indicate rejection by 48431.47 high, and the corrective pattern from there should be starting a third leg. In this case, deeper pullback would be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 46797.21) and below. Effectively, the Santa rally is killed in this case before it starts. But of course, decisive break of 48431.57 will bring another record run through to year-end.