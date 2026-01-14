Wed, Jan 14, 2026 17:17 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsUS retail sales beat expectations with 0.6% mom growth in November

    US retail sales beat expectations with 0.6% mom growth in November

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US retail sales posted a solid upside surprise in November. Headline sales rose 0.6% mom to USD 735.9B, beating expectations of a 0.4% increase.

    The gains were broad-based. Sales excluding autos increased 0.5% mom to USD 597.2B, also above forecasts of 0.4%. Sales excluding gasoline climbed 0.6% mom to USD 683.0B. The data suggests that underlying consumption momentum remains intact rather than being driven by volatile components.

    On a quarterly basis, total retail sales for the September–November period were up 3.6% from a year earlier.

    Full US retail sales release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.