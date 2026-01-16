NZ BNZ PMI surges to 56.1, a four-year high

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector ended 2025 on a strong footing, with the BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index jumping sharply from 51.7 to 56.1 in December. The reading marked the highest level of activity since December 2021 and moved decisively above the long-run average of 52.5.

The rebound was broad-based. Production rose from 53.2 to 57.4, while new orders surged from 52.5 to 59.8, pointing to strong demand momentum. Employment also improved, climbing from 52.6 to 53.8, suggesting firms are beginning to respond to higher workloads. Positive commentary from respondents increased to 57.1%, up from 54.4% in November and just 45.9% in October.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said the PMI is positive for Q4 GDP calculations and points to good momentum heading into the new year, flagging “upside risks” to already constructive near-term growth forecasts.

