NZ CPI pushes above target as RBNZ Breman’s tone shifts

New Zealand inflation accelerated again. Headline CPI rose 3.1% yoy, up from 3.0% and above expectations of 3.0%, pushing inflation back above the RBNZ’s 1–3% target band. It marked the highest annual rate since Q2 2024.

The composition of inflation showed renewed pressure from tradeable prices. Tradeable CPI jumped from 2.2% yoy to 2.6% yoy, while non-tradeable CPI held steady at 3.5% yoy.

On a quarterly basis, CPI rose 0.6% q/q, exceeding expectations of 0.5%, with both tradeable (0.7% qoq) and non-tradeable (0.6% qoq) components contributing.

Notably, RBNZ Governor Anna Breman struck a firmer in a Bloomberg interview, pledging that policymakers will ensure inflation returns to the midpoint of the target band. She declined to push back against market pricing for a rate hike, saying policy decisions would be based on a “holistic view” of incoming data at the February meeting—marking a clear shift from her more neutral comments earlier this month.

