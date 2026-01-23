Fri, Jan 23, 2026 07:32 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsNZ CPI pushes above target as RBNZ Breman's tone shifts

    NZ CPI pushes above target as RBNZ Breman’s tone shifts

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    New Zealand inflation accelerated again. Headline CPI rose 3.1% yoy, up from 3.0% and above expectations of 3.0%, pushing inflation back above the RBNZ’s 1–3% target band. It marked the highest annual rate since Q2 2024.

    The composition of inflation showed renewed pressure from tradeable prices. Tradeable CPI jumped from 2.2% yoy to 2.6% yoy, while non-tradeable CPI held steady at 3.5% yoy.

    On a quarterly basis, CPI rose 0.6% q/q, exceeding expectations of 0.5%, with both tradeable (0.7% qoq) and non-tradeable (0.6% qoq) components contributing.

    Notably, RBNZ Governor Anna Breman struck a firmer in a Bloomberg interview, pledging that policymakers will ensure inflation returns to the midpoint of the target band. She declined to push back against market pricing for a rate hike, saying policy decisions would be based on a “holistic view” of incoming data at the February meeting—marking a clear shift from her more neutral comments earlier this month.

    Full NZ CPI release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.