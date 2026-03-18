“Hawkish hold” may disappoint as Fed avoids committing either way

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.50–3.75% today, with little room for surprise on the decision itself. Instead, markets are focused squarely on the message. While many participants are bracing for a “hawkish hold,” that expectation may prove too simplistic for a Fed facing growing risks on both sides of its mandate.

At the core of the policy challenge is a renewed stagflationary threat. The surge in oil prices following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East is likely to push headline inflation higher in the near term. This has prompted concerns that the Fed may need to keep policy tighter for longer, or even consider further hikes if inflation proves persistent.

However, policymakers are unlikely to view the energy shock as a sufficient reason to turn decisively hawkish. There is a strong argument within the Fed that oil-driven inflation is more likely to be transitory than structural. With interest rates already in a “sufficiently restrictive” range, officials may believe current policy is adequate to prevent a 1970s-style wage-price spiral from taking hold.

On the other side of the mandate, the labor market is showing clearer signs of strain. February’s nonfarm payrolls report delivered a sharp -92,000 contraction, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%. Although some of the weakness can be attributed to temporary factors, underlying softness in sectors such as manufacturing and information is becoming more apparent.

Beyond cyclical weakness, structural risks are also emerging. The acceleration of AI adoption is raising concerns about job displacement across certain industries. These developments make it difficult for the Fed to justify any premature tightening, even in the face of higher inflation.

Against this backdrop, the Fed’s most likely strategy is to push back against market pricing for near-term rate cuts while stopping short of signaling any renewed tightening cycle. In other words, policymakers will aim to anchor expectations in both directions without committing to either path.

This balancing act is further shaped by leadership dynamics. Chair Jerome Powell is in the final weeks of his term, with his tenure ending on May 15. With a transition on the horizon, Powell has little incentive to introduce major policy shifts. Instead, his priority is likely to be maintaining stability and handing over a coherent framework to his successor.

The dot plot will be a key focal point. Increased dispersion is likely, reflecting divergent views within the Committee. Some participants may nudge their projections higher, signaling vigilance on inflation, while others may maintain or even lower their expected rate path in response to labor market risks.

Such divergence typically results in a relatively stable median projection, allowing the Fed to project firmness without committing to a more aggressive stance. This outcome may fall short of market expectations for a clearly hawkish signal, particularly if investors are positioned for a stronger pushback against easing bets.

In this context, the risk is that a “balanced” outcome is interpreted as less hawkish than anticipated. For markets, that could translate into renewed pressure on the Dollar and a continuation of range-bound trading, as investors reassess the path of policy in an environment defined more by uncertainty than conviction.