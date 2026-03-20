NZ exports hit by soft China and Japan demand

New Zealand’s trade balance reported a deficit of NZD -257m in February as imports surged far ahead of modest export gains. Goods exports edged up just 0.4% yoy to NZD 6.6B, while imports jumped 12% yoy to NZD 6.9B.

Export dynamics were mixed across major trading partners. Shipments to China fell -3.6% yoy, while exports to Japan dropped sharply by -14%, highlighting softness in key Asian demand channels. In contrast, exports to the US rose 8.2% and EU surged 15%, providing some offset and pointing to diversification in external demand. Exports to Australia also posted a modest 2.0% gain.

On the import side, strength was broad-based and pronounced. Imports from South Korea surged 79% yoy, while shipments from Australia and EU rose 30% and 16% respectively. Imports from China also climbed 15%. The sharp rise in imports relative to exports signals ongoing pressure on New Zealand’s external accounts and could weigh on NZD, particularly as growth momentum remains fragile.

Full NZ trade balance release here.