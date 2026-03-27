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    UK Retail Sales Slip -0.4% as Discount-Driven Demand Fades

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    UK retail sales volumes fell -0.4% mom in February, reversing part of January’s strong 2.0% mom gain, as earlier discount-driven spending faded. The pullback suggests that consumers brought forward purchases into January to take advantage of promotions, leaving softer activity in the following month.

    The decline was led by supermarkets, where sales volumes dropped back after January’s increase. Non-store retailers also reported weaker activity, reinforcing the view that demand was temporarily boosted rather than structurally improving.

    Despite the monthly fall, the broader trend remains modestly positive. In the three months to February, retail sales rose 0.7% compared to the three months to November 2025, supported by stronger non-store retail activity and a rebound from weaker November levels.

    Full UK retail sales release here.

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