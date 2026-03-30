Powell Maintains “Strategic Ambiguity” as Fed Weighs Supply Shock, Policy Lag, and Inflation Expectations

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a tone of “strategic ambiguity” in remarks at a Harvard event, signaling that policymakers are not yet ready to respond to the current oil-driven supply shock, even as risks to both sides of the mandate are building. As the Iran war extends, Powell acknowledged the Fed could eventually face difficult trade-offs, but emphasized that the economic impact remains uncertain.

“The tendency is to look through any kind of a supply shock,” Powell said, highlighting the Fed’s baseline approach to energy-driven inflation. At the same time, he emphasized that such an approach depends critically on expectations remaining anchored. “Inflation expectations do appear to be well anchored beyond the short term,” he noted, while adding that policymakers would “carefully monitor” whether that remains the case.

A key constraint is the well-known lag in monetary policy transmission. “Monetary policy works with long and variable lags,” Powell said, warning that by the time tighter policy takes effect, “the oil price shock is probably long gone.” This reinforces the Fed’s reluctance to react prematurely to what could still prove to be a temporary supply-driven spike in inflation.

For now, Powell indicated that policy is “in a good place… to wait and see”. However, the balance could shift quickly if inflation expectations begin to drift higher or if second-round effects emerge. Until then, the Fed remains on hold, navigating between supply shock risks and policy timing constraints.