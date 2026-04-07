Gold Price Eyes 4,500 Springboard as Break Above 4,800 Targets 5,000+

Gold price is stabilizing after last week’s rebound stalled below 4,800, and the focus is now shifting to whether a dip toward 4,500 could act as a “springboard” for the next rally toward 5,000 and beyond. The move lower after failing to break 4,800 suggests that while buyers are present, they are not yet strong enough to fully reverse the broader trend.

Still, the key takeaway is not the rejection at 4,800, but the resilience above 4,500. That level is emerging as an important line in the sand. It signals that institutional buyers are stepping in early, rather than waiting for deeper pullbacks, and are willing to defend the market after the earlier drop to 4,100.

This sets up a clear scenario. If Gold dips toward 4,500 and finds strong demand again, it would confirm that a base is forming. In that case, the recent retreat would look more like a pause than a reversal, turning 4,500 into a “springboard” for a renewed push higher.

Such a move would strengthen the view that the correction from the record high near 5,600 has already run its course after defending the 4,000 psychological level. A strong rebound from 4,500 would then open the door for a decisive break above 4,800 and a move toward 5,000.

However, the macro backdrop still matters. Gold’s upside remains tied to interest rates, and the rally would likely need support from falling Treasury yields. Without that “yield relief,” gains could remain capped even if the technical setup improves.

Technically, near-term bias is mildly on the upside as long as 4,482.53 minor support holds. Firm break of 4,800.26 would resume the rise from the 4,098.45 short term bottom, confirming that momentum is rebuilding.

More importantly, sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 4,779.91) should confirm that the corrective decline from 5,598.38 has completed in a three-wave structure down to 4,098.45. That would reinforce the springboard scenario and target the 5,419.02–5,598.38 resistance zone.

On the downside, however, a break below 4,482.53 would weaken the setup and risk another move back toward the 4,000 area.



