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    HomeLive CommentsAustralia's 17.9k Job Growth Driven by Full-Time Gains, Unemployment Rate Steady at...

    Australia’s 17.9k Job Growth Driven by Full-Time Gains, Unemployment Rate Steady at 4.3%.

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Australia’s labor market showed steady conditions in March, with employment rising by 17.9k, in line with expectations, while the unemployment rate held at 4.3%. The data suggests underlying resilience, even as participation edged slightly lower from 66.9% to 66.8%.

    The composition of job growth, however, points to improving quality. Full-time employment surged by 52.5k, more than offsetting a sharp -34.6k decline in part-time roles. This shift toward full-time work was reflected in stronger labor utilization, with total hours worked rising by 0.5% mom, equivalent to an additional 9.2 million hours.

    Overall, the report indicates a stable but firm labor market backdrop. While headline job growth was moderate, the strength in full-time employment and hours worked suggests solid demand for labor. That could keep underlying wage pressures supported, even as the slight dip in participation hints at some softening at the margins.

    Indicator Latest Details
    Employment Change +17.9k In line with expectations
    Full-Time Employment +52.5k Strong increase
    Part-Time Employment -34.6k Sharp decline
    Unemployment Rate 4.3% Unchanged
    Participation Rate 66.8% Slight decrease
    Monthly Hours Worked +0.5% mom Solid increase
    Total Hours Change +9.2M Full-time +7.1M, Part-time +2.1M

    Full Australia employment release here.

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