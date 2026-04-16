Australia’s 17.9k Job Growth Driven by Full-Time Gains, Unemployment Rate Steady at 4.3%.

Australia’s labor market showed steady conditions in March, with employment rising by 17.9k, in line with expectations, while the unemployment rate held at 4.3%. The data suggests underlying resilience, even as participation edged slightly lower from 66.9% to 66.8%.

The composition of job growth, however, points to improving quality. Full-time employment surged by 52.5k, more than offsetting a sharp -34.6k decline in part-time roles. This shift toward full-time work was reflected in stronger labor utilization, with total hours worked rising by 0.5% mom, equivalent to an additional 9.2 million hours.

Overall, the report indicates a stable but firm labor market backdrop. While headline job growth was moderate, the strength in full-time employment and hours worked suggests solid demand for labor. That could keep underlying wage pressures supported, even as the slight dip in participation hints at some softening at the margins.

Indicator Latest Details Employment Change +17.9k In line with expectations Full-Time Employment +52.5k Strong increase Part-Time Employment -34.6k Sharp decline Unemployment Rate 4.3% Unchanged Participation Rate 66.8% Slight decrease Monthly Hours Worked +0.5% mom Solid increase Total Hours Change +9.2M Full-time +7.1M, Part-time +2.1M

Full Australia employment release here.