NASDAQ Hits Record High as AI Trade Revives, Eyes 26k+ if Oil Normalizes to $80

NASDAQ is rallying on more than just optimism—it’s being powered by fundamentals. The index surged to a fresh record high this week as markets increasingly price in a resolution to Middle East tensions that would bring oil price back to pre-war levels, while at the same time embracing a renewed wave of confidence in the AI trade. This is not just a risk rally—it’s a structural shift back into tech leadership.

At the heart of the move is a decisive turn in AI sentiment. Strong earnings from TSMC and ASML delivered what markets had been waiting for: proof that the AI cycle remains intact. While both stocks saw “sell-the-news” reactions, the broader message was clear—AI demand is real and durable. More importantly, leadership has broadened beyond the traditional “picks and shovels” into the “miners,” with Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet driving gains as AI monetization begins to show up in earnings.

This expansion in leadership is a key bullish signal. The fact that NASDAQ is hitting new highs even as TSMC and ASML consolidate suggests the rally is no longer narrow. The AI trade has evolved from infrastructure buildout to revenue generation, and markets are now pricing that transition aggressively. What was doubted earlier this year is now being confirmed—and repriced.

Macro dynamics are reinforcing this shift. Optimism around a potential US-Iran deal is driving expectations that oil prices will normalize back below $80 at a later stage. That assumption is critical, as it underpins the view that the current energy-driven inflation spike will prove temporary rather than structural.

In a counterintuitive twist, the geopolitical shock has actually strengthened the dovish Fed narrative. Higher energy prices and supply disruptions have weighed on consumer activity and labor momentum. If oil does normalize, the Fed would have clearer scope to resume its rate-cut cycle later this year.

Taken together, markets are pricing both the end of the oil shock and the return of AI dominance. This dual tailwind—macro relief and micro confirmation—is what sets the current rally apart from earlier moves that relied more heavily on sentiment alone.

Technically, while some volatility could be seen, near term outlook will stay bullish in NASDAQ as long as 55 D EMA (now at 22,633) holds. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 14,784 to 24,020 from 20,690 at 26,398.