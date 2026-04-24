Fri, Apr 24, 2026 09:34 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsUK Retail Sales Rise 0.7% as Fuel Stockpiling Drives March Rebound

    UK Retail Sales Rise 0.7% as Fuel Stockpiling Drives March Rebound

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    UK retail sales rebounded strongly in March, with volumes rising 0.7% mom, well above expectations of 0.0% and reversing a revised -0.6% decline in February. The data points to a solid end to the first quarter, with overall retail volumes increasing 1.6% qoq.

    However, the strength was driven largely by a surge in fuel sales, as households rushed to fill up amid rising prices. Excluding automotive fuel, retail sales rose a more modest 0.2% mom, suggesting that underlying consumer demand remains relatively subdued despite the headline beat.

    On an annual basis, retail sales rose 1.7% yoy, also above expectations of 1.2%.

    Indicator Mar 2026
    Retail Sales (MoM) +0.7%
    Retail Sales ex-Fuel (MoM) +0.2%
    Retail Sales (QoQ, Q1) +1.6%
    Retail Sales (YoY) +1.7%

    Full UK retail sales release here.

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