UK Retail Sales Rise 0.7% as Fuel Stockpiling Drives March Rebound

UK retail sales rebounded strongly in March, with volumes rising 0.7% mom, well above expectations of 0.0% and reversing a revised -0.6% decline in February. The data points to a solid end to the first quarter, with overall retail volumes increasing 1.6% qoq.

However, the strength was driven largely by a surge in fuel sales, as households rushed to fill up amid rising prices. Excluding automotive fuel, retail sales rose a more modest 0.2% mom, suggesting that underlying consumer demand remains relatively subdued despite the headline beat.

On an annual basis, retail sales rose 1.7% yoy, also above expectations of 1.2%.

Indicator Mar 2026 Retail Sales (MoM) +0.7% Retail Sales ex-Fuel (MoM) +0.2% Retail Sales (QoQ, Q1) +1.6% Retail Sales (YoY) +1.7%

Full UK retail sales release here.