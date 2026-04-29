Fed Holds Steady as Internal Split Highlights Growing Policy Uncertainty

Federal Reserve left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50–3.75%, in line with expectations, but the decision revealed a widening divide within the Committee. Governor Stephen Miran again dissented in favor of a 25bps cut, while Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie Logan opposed the inclusion of an easing bias in the statement, signaling resistance to any premature shift toward rate cuts.

The statement itself struck a balanced tone. Economic activity was described as expanding at a “solid pace”, while labor market conditions remain stable but without strong job gains. Inflation was acknowledged as “elevated”, partly due to rising global energy prices.

The policy split suggests the Fed is far from a consensus on the next move. While one camp is leaning toward easing in response to cooling growth and labor dynamics, another is pushing back against signaling cuts while inflation remains above target.

For markets, the message leans toward a cautious hold rather than a clear directional shift. The absence of a unified easing signal, combined with resistance from several officials, suggests that rate cuts are not imminent. Instead, policy is likely to remain data-dependent, with the Fed waiting for clearer evidence on whether energy-driven inflation will prove temporary or more persistent.

Full FOMC statement here.