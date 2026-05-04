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Fed’s Kashkari, Hammack and Logan Reject Easing Bias, Say Next Move Could Be Hike or Cut

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By ActionForex

Federal Reserve dissenters pushed back forcefully against the central bank’s perceived easing bias, signaling growing uncertainty over the policy path just days after the April 29 meeting. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said current guidance is widely interpreted as pointing to a rate cut, but argued the Fed should instead make clear that “the next rate change could be either a cut or a hike, depending on how the economy evolves.”

Kashkari was joined by Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, all of whom supported holding rates steady last week but objected to language implying further easing.

Hammack described the wording as a “clear easing bias” that is “no longer appropriate given the outlook,” while Logan warned that forward guidance should reflect “two-sided risks” rather than signaling a directional lean toward cuts.

The pushback highlights a widening divide within the Fed as policymakers reassess the impact of the Middle East conflict and its implications for inflation. While the statement retained flexibility by referring to “additional adjustments,” dissenters argue markets are interpreting it as a continuation of the easing cycle, potentially loosening financial conditions prematurely.

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