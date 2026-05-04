Bitcoin Tests $80K as ETF Flows, Options Expiry, and Supply Wall Collide

Bitcoin’s near-term rally is extending into a critical test of the $80k psychological barrier, with price action now entering a zone where multiple drivers converge. The move has been supported by strong risk appetite, with NASDAQ extending its record run, but the real question is whether this external tailwind is enough to overcome structural resistance building just overhead.

The broader backdrop remains firmly risk-on. As tech stocks push higher, liquidity continues to spill into high-beta assets, with Bitcoin acting as a key beneficiary of the “buy everything” environment. This correlation has been a major driver of recent upside.

However, the rally is now running into a more complex set of constraints. A large concentration of call options expiring in May and June is clustered around the $80k strike. This creates a classic “magnet effect,” pulling price toward that level, but also raises the risk of selling pressure as market makers hedge their exposure. As a result, $80k is shaping up not just as a target, but as a battleground.

On-chain data reinforces the significance of this zone. Roughly 475,000 BTC were last transacted between $77,800 and $80,880, forming a dense supply area. This suggests a substantial amount of potential profit-taking from holders who may look to exit near breakeven. For the rally to sustain, Bitcoin needs to hold above $78,500 for several sessions, signaling that fresh demand—likely institutional—is absorbing this overhead supply.

That demand has so far been driven primarily by spot Bitcoin ETFs. April saw a strong $2.44B in net inflows, nearly doubling the previous month and providing a solid foundation for the rally. However, momentum showed signs of cooling late in the month, with $490M in outflows during the final week. The near-term outlook now hinges on whether inflows can return to consistent $100M+ daily levels. Without that support, the push above $80k risks stalling.

Technically, the structure of the rebound from the 59,866 low still appears corrective. Price is now testing a confluence of resistance, including the upper boundary of a rising channel, 80,492 level (former support turned resistance), and the $80k psychological mark. This cluster significantly increases the likelihood of rejection on first attempt.

A pullback from current levels, followed by a break below 74,880 support, would argue that the rebound from 59,866 has completed, shifting focus back toward that low. Such a move would align with a broader medium-term bearish view and suggest that recent gains were part of a corrective bounce rather than a trend reversal.

On the other hand, sustained break above $80k would mark a decisive shift in structure. It would open the path toward 38.2% retracement of 126,289 to 59,866 at 85,239, strengthening the case that a broader trend reversal is underway.