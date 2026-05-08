Japan Real Wage Growth Extends Gains Despite Slower Nominal Pay Growth

Japan’s real wages rose 1.0% yoy in March, marking the third consecutive monthly increase as moderating inflation helped household purchasing power improve. The data suggest that wage growth is increasingly starting to outpace consumer price pressures, supporting hopes for a more sustainable recovery in domestic demand.

Nominal wages increased 2.7% yoy, extending gains to a 51st straight month, though the pace slowed from February’s 3.4% yoy increase. Scheduled earnings, which include base pay and family allowances, rose 3.2% yoy, marking the first time in more than 33 years that regular pay growth has exceeded 3% for three consecutive months. Overtime pay also increased 1.9%, while special payments such as bonuses fell -1.5%.

Consumer inflation used in the wage calculation slowed to 1.6%, staying below 2% for a third straight month thanks partly to government utility and gas subsidies.

A labor ministry official said authorities do not yet see a significant impact from the Middle East conflict on wages or prices but are monitoring developments closely.

The figures are likely to support the BoJ’s view that a positive wage-price cycle is gradually taking hold, though uncertainty tied to rising energy costs remains an important risk.