Germany GfK Consumer Climate Improves to -29.8 as Income Outlook Recovers

Germany’s GfK Consumer Climate index improved from -33.1 to -29.8 heading into June, signaling that household sentiment may be stabilizing after months of deterioration, though confidence remains deeply negative overall. The improvement was supported primarily by a stronger income outlook and a modest recovery in spending appetite despite continued uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict and elevated living costs.

For May, income expectations improved sharply from -24.4 to -13.5, marking the strongest component gain in the latest survey. Economic expectations also edged higher from -13.7 to -11.1, while willingness to buy improved modestly from -14.4 to -13.2. At the same time, willingness to save declined from 16.1 to 13.9, suggesting households may be becoming slightly less defensive after months of rising geopolitical and inflation concerns.

According to Rolf Bürkl, Head of Consumer Climate at NIM, “Consumer Climate has, at least for the moment, ended its downward trend and is recovering somewhat this month.” He noted that improved income expectations, softer saving behavior, and a slight recovery in consumption sentiment were helping support the rebound. However, Bürkl also warned that “the negative impact of the conflict in the Middle East remains largely unchanged,” indicating that geopolitical uncertainty and energy-related inflation pressures continue limiting any stronger recovery in German consumer confidence.

Indicator Previous Latest GfK Consumer Climate -33.1 -29.8 Economic Expectations -13.7 -11.1 Income Expectations -24.4 -13.5 Willingness to Buy -14.4 -13.2 Willingness to Save 16.1 13.9

Full German Gfk consumer sentiment release here.