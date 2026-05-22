Germany Ifo Business Climate Improves Further, but Recovery Still Fragile

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate index improved modestly in May, offering signs that Europe’s largest economy may be stabilizing after months of weakness, though underlying conditions remain uneven across sectors. Business Climate index rose from 84.5 to 84.9, beating expectations of 84.2. Current Assessment Index also improved from 85.5 to 86.1, while Expectations Index edged higher from 83.5 to 83.8, both coming in above market forecasts.

The improvement was driven mainly by manufacturing and services. Manufacturing sentiment rose from -12.1 to -11.3 as firms benefited from easing supply disruptions and some stabilization in external demand conditions. Services sector returned into positive territory, improving from -2.6 to 0.1, suggesting domestic activity may be finding a temporary footing despite elevated energy costs and broader geopolitical uncertainty. However, weakness persisted elsewhere, with trade sentiment deteriorating further from -21.1 to -21.9 and construction falling from -14.3 to -15.6 as higher financing costs and weak demand continued weighing on the sector.

The Ifo Institute said “the German economy is stabilizing for the time being, although situation remains fragile.” That assessment broadly matches the wider Eurozone picture currently emerging from business surveys: the sharp deterioration seen earlier this year may be slowing, but high energy prices, weak consumer demand, and uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict continue preventing a more convincing recovery from taking hold..

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation Ifo Business Climate 84.5 84.9 84.2 Current Assessment 85.5 86.1 85.1 Expectations Index 83.5 83.8 83.5

Sector Breakdown

Sector Previous Latest Manufacturing -12.1 -11.3 Services -2.6 0.1 Trade -21.1 -21.9 Construction -14.3 -15.6

Full German Ifo release here.