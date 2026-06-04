US Initial Jobless Claims Jump to 225K vs Exp. 211k

US initial jobless claims rose by 13k to 225k in the week ending May 30, exceeding expectations of 211k and marking a modest softening in labor market conditions ahead of Friday’s closely watched non-farm payrolls report. The four-week moving average, which smooths out weekly volatility, increased by 6.5k to 214.75k, suggesting layoffs have edged higher in recent weeks.

However, the broader picture remains far from alarming. Continuing claims fell by -8k to 1.777m in the week ending May 23, indicating that unemployed workers are not finding it significantly more difficult to secure new jobs. While the four-week average of continuing claims ticked up slightly to 1.777m, overall claims levels remain historically consistent with a labor market that is slowing only gradually.

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation Initial Jobless Claims 212k 225k 211k Four-Week Avg. Initial Claims 208.25k 214.75k — Continuing Claims 1.785m 1.777m — Four-Week Avg. Continuing Claims 1.772m 1.777m —

Full US jobless claims release here.