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UK GDP Slips -0.1% M/M in April as Services Weigh, Three-Month Growth Accelerates

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By ActionForex

UK GDP contracted by -0.1% m/m in April, matching expectations. The setback followed solid gains of 0.4% in February and 0.3% in March, suggesting the economy lost some momentum at the start of the second quarter.

The monthly GDP decline was driven primarily by a -0.2% fall in services output, while construction provided a modest offset with growth of 0.1%. Production output was unchanged on the month.

Despite the softer monthly reading, the broader growth picture remained relatively encouraging. In the three months to April, GDP expanded by 0.7% compared with the previous three-month period, accelerating from 0.6% in the three months to March and 0.5% in the three months to February.

Services remained the main engine of growth, rising 0.8% over the three-month period. Construction was another bright spot, expanding by 1.6% and extending its recovery after a prolonged downturn that lasted through much of late 2025 and early 2026. Production output, however, contracted by -0.1% over the same period.

Three-Month Growth (vs Previous Three Months):

Indicator 3M to Apr 2026 3M to Mar 2026
GDP 0.7% 0.6%
Services 0.8% 0.8%
Production -0.1% 0.2%
Construction 1.6% 0.4%

Full UK GDP release here.

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