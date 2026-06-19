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UK Retail Sales Surge 1.2% in May as Warm Weather and Promotions Boost Spending

ActionForex
By ActionForex

UK retail sales volumes rose 1.2% mom in May, comfortably beating expectations of 0.5% mom and providing fresh evidence that consumer spending remains resilient despite high interest rates and a slowing economy. Sales volumes were also up 3.2% from a year earlier. Retailers attributed much of the strength to promotional activity and unusually warm weather, which boosted demand across both physical stores and online channels.

The strongest gains came from non-store retailers, where sales volumes jumped 6.1% on the month, the largest increase since February 2025 and enough to lift volumes to their highest level since January 2022.

The broader trend in spending also improved. Retail sales volumes rose 0.4% in the three months to May compared with the preceding three-month period and were 1.4% higher than a year earlier.

UK Retail Sales (May)

Indicator Actual Expected
Retail Sales M/M 1.2% 0.5%
Retail Sales Y/Y 3.2%
3-Month Retail Sales Change 0.4%
3-Month Retail Sales Y/Y 1.4%

Full UK retail sales release here.

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