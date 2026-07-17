Eurozone June CPI Confirms Inflation Cooled to 2.8%, Services and Core Price Pressures Moderate

Eurozone inflation moderated in June as softer price pressures across services and core components more than offset still-elevated energy costs. Eurostat confirmed that annual consumer price inflation slowed to 2.8% from 3.2% in May, while European Union inflation eased to 2.9% from 3.3%. Inflation declined in 22 member states, highlighting that the latest improvement was broadly shared across the region rather than driven by isolated national developments.
The composition of inflation offered further encouragement for policymakers. In the Eurozone, Services inflation eased from 3.5% to 3.2%, while core inflation excluding energy slowed from 2.4% to 2.2%. The measure excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco also moderated from 2.6% to 2.4%, indicating that underlying price pressures softened. Food inflation added to the disinflationary trend, with the food, alcohol and tobacco category slowing from 1.9% to 1.5%.
Energy nevertheless remains the principal obstacle to a full return to price stability. Annual energy inflation eased to 8.5% from 10.8%, helped by a -1.8% monthly decline in energy prices, but it still accounted for 0.77 percentage points of headline inflation. While the latest figures reinforce the view that domestic inflation pressures are gradually cooling, the ECB is unlikely to declare victory with geopolitical risks still threatening renewed volatility in energy markets. Continued moderation in services and core inflation will be key if inflation is to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2% objective.
Economic Data
|Indicator
|Actual
|Expected
|Previous
|Headline HICP YoY
|2.8%
|2.8%
|3.2%
|Headline HICP MoM
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Core HICP (ex. Energy) YoY
|2.2%
|—
|2.4%
|Core HICP (ex. Energy, Food, Alcohol & Tobacco) YoY
|2.4%
|—
|2.6%
|Services Inflation YoY
|3.2%
|—
|3.5%
|Energy Inflation YoY
|8.5%
|—
|10.8%
Key Takeaways
- Headline HICP slowed from 3.2% to 2.8%, matching the flash estimate and confirming inflation eased in June.
- Core inflation continued to moderate, with HICP excluding energy slowing from 2.4% to 2.2%, while the narrower core measure eased from 2.6% to 2.4%.
- Services inflation, closely watched by the ECB, cooled from 3.5% to 3.2%, suggesting domestic price pressures are gradually easing.
- Food, alcohol and tobacco inflation slowed further from 1.9% to 1.5%, adding to the broad-based disinflation trend.
- Energy inflation remained elevated at 8.5%, though it eased from 10.8% as monthly energy prices fell -1.8%.
- Inflation declined in 22 of the EU’s 27 member states, indicating the moderation was broad-based rather than country-specific.
- The report supports the view that underlying inflation is cooling, but persistent energy risks mean the ECB is likely to seek further confirmation before becoming more confident that inflation is returning sustainably to its 2% target.