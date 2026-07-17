Eurozone June CPI Confirms Inflation Cooled to 2.8%, Services and Core Price Pressures Moderate

Eurozone inflation moderated in June as softer price pressures across services and core components more than offset still-elevated energy costs. Eurostat confirmed that annual consumer price inflation slowed to 2.8% from 3.2% in May, while European Union inflation eased to 2.9% from 3.3%. Inflation declined in 22 member states, highlighting that the latest improvement was broadly shared across the region rather than driven by isolated national developments.

The composition of inflation offered further encouragement for policymakers. In the Eurozone, Services inflation eased from 3.5% to 3.2%, while core inflation excluding energy slowed from 2.4% to 2.2%. The measure excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco also moderated from 2.6% to 2.4%, indicating that underlying price pressures softened. Food inflation added to the disinflationary trend, with the food, alcohol and tobacco category slowing from 1.9% to 1.5%.

Energy nevertheless remains the principal obstacle to a full return to price stability. Annual energy inflation eased to 8.5% from 10.8%, helped by a -1.8% monthly decline in energy prices, but it still accounted for 0.77 percentage points of headline inflation. While the latest figures reinforce the view that domestic inflation pressures are gradually cooling, the ECB is unlikely to declare victory with geopolitical risks still threatening renewed volatility in energy markets. Continued moderation in services and core inflation will be key if inflation is to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2% objective.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Headline HICP YoY 2.8% 2.8% 3.2% Headline HICP MoM -0.1% -0.1% 0.0% Core HICP (ex. Energy) YoY 2.2% — 2.4% Core HICP (ex. Energy, Food, Alcohol & Tobacco) YoY 2.4% — 2.6% Services Inflation YoY 3.2% — 3.5% Energy Inflation YoY 8.5% — 10.8%

Key Takeaways