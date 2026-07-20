PBOC Holds Loan Prime Rates Steady, Keeps Easing Option Open as Growth Slows

The People’s Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a 14th consecutive month today, in line with market expectations, as policymakers balanced slowing domestic growth against heightened external uncertainty. The one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR), the benchmark for most corporate and household loans, was held at a record low of 3.0%. The five-year LPR, the reference rate for mortgages, remained at 3.5%.

The decision comes after China’s Q2 GDP growth slowed to its weakest pace since Q4 2022, while the conflict in the Middle East has added another source of uncertainty to the external environment. Even so, policymakers appear comfortable maintaining a wait-and-see stance, supported by continued resilience in exports and strong performance in high-tech industries. Rather than broad-based monetary easing, the PBOC is expected to continue relying on targeted structural tools to channel financing toward priority sectors and sustain economic momentum.

Looking ahead, the policy outlook remains tilted toward measured easing if conditions deteriorate. Domestic demand continues to require stronger support, and if external headwinds intensify while inflation stays subdued, the central bank could still deliver a modest policy rate cut later this year, paving the way for a corresponding reduction in the Loan Prime Rates.