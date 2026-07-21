German ZEW Sentiment Jumps to 26.3 as Recovery Hopes Strengthen

Investor confidence in Germany improved markedly in July, with the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rising to 26.3 from 10.5, the highest level since February, and well above expectations of 15.1. The assessment of current economic conditions also improved, albeit more modestly, with the Current Situation Index rising to -77.6 from -81.0. The gains suggest investors are becoming increasingly optimistic that Germany’s recovery is gaining traction, even though the economy continues to operate from a weak starting point.

According to ZEW President Achim Wambach, the improving outlook reflects the positive impact of recent economic reforms, with export-oriented industries and domestic demand both showing sustained growth. Sectoral details reinforced that picture. Expectations improved sharply for mechanical engineering and domestic demand, while construction rebounded strongly after weakening in June. The chemical, pharmaceutical and metal industries also recorded broad-based improvements despite remaining in negative territory. The automotive sector was the notable exception, with sentiment deteriorating further to -46.6, highlighting persistent challenges facing one of Germany’s key industries.

The survey also underscored that optimism remains tempered by geopolitical uncertainty. Wambach warned that developments in the Iran conflict and elevated oil prices continue to pose significant risks to Germany’s recovery prospects.

Confidence across the Eurozone strengthened as well, with the Economic Sentiment Index rising to 23.4 from 9.5, while the Current Situation Index improved to -37.7. Together, the results point to a broad-based improvement in investor expectations across the region, although both Germany and the Eurozone continue to face fragile current economic conditions and external risks.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jul) 26.3 15.1 10.5 Germany ZEW Current Situation (Jul) -77.6 -77.8 -81.0 Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jul) 23.4 11.2 9.5 Eurozone ZEW Current Situation (Jul) -37.7 — -43.4

Market Takeaways

German investor confidence surged, with the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index jumping to 26.3 , well above expectations.

, well above expectations. The improvement suggests investors are increasingly optimistic that Germany’s recovery is gaining traction, helped by stronger exports and firmer domestic demand.

Germany’s Current Situation Index improved to -77.6 , though it remains deeply negative, indicating current economic conditions are still weak.

, though it remains deeply negative, indicating current economic conditions are still weak. Sectoral improvements were broad-based, led by mechanical engineering, domestic demand and construction , while the automotive sector remained a notable laggard .

, while the . Eurozone sentiment strengthened alongside Germany, pointing to a broader improvement in regional growth expectations.

Geopolitical uncertainty, particularly surrounding the Iran conflict and higher oil prices, continues to pose the main downside risk to the recovery outlook.

Full German ZEW release here.