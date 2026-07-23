HomeLive CommentsCanada Retail Sales Rise 1.0% in May, June Momentum Seen Continuing

Canada Retail Sales Rise 1.0% in May, June Momentum Seen Continuing

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Canada’s retail sales rose 1.0% mom to CAD 73.7B in May, marking a broad-based improvement in consumer spending as all nine retail subsectors posted gains. The increase was led by gasoline stations and fuel vendors, reflecting higher fuel prices, while motor vehicle and parts dealers also contributed with a second consecutive monthly increase. Excluding the more volatile gasoline and auto categories, core retail sales still advanced a solid 0.9%, suggesting household demand remained resilient beyond energy-related spending.

The composition of the report painted a slightly more nuanced picture. Sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors rose 3.1% in value terms, but volumes fell -2.7%, indicating that higher prices rather than stronger demand drove much of the increase. Meanwhile, motor vehicle and parts dealers recorded a 0.7% gain, with new car dealers leading the advance. Overall retail sales volumes rose 0.3%, pointing to modest but positive growth in the quantity of goods purchased after adjusting for price changes.

The outlook also remained constructive. Statistics Canada’s advance estimate suggests retail sales increased a further 0.4% in June, indicating consumer spending continued to expand heading into the second quarter’s close.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous
Retail Sales (May, m/m) +1.0% +0.7% +0.3%
Core Retail Sales (May, m/m) +0.9% +0.2%
Retail Sales Volume (May, m/m) +0.3% +0.5%
Advance Estimate – Retail Sales (Jun, m/m) +0.4%

Key Takeaways

  • Broad-based strength: Retail sales rose 1.0% m/m, with all nine retail subsectors recording gains, indicating consumer spending remained resilient.
  • Underlying demand improved: Core retail sales, excluding autos and gasoline, increased 0.9%, showing the strength extended beyond volatile sectors.
  • Energy prices boosted headline sales: Sales at gasoline stations rose 3.1%, but volumes fell -2.7%, indicating higher fuel prices rather than stronger demand drove much of the increase.
  • Real spending still expanded: Overall retail sales volumes increased 0.3%, suggesting consumers purchased more goods even after adjusting for price effects.
  • Auto sector remained supportive: Motor vehicle and parts dealers posted a second consecutive monthly gain, led by higher new vehicle sales.
  • Momentum carried into June: Statistics Canada’s advance estimate points to another 0.4% increase in June retail sales, indicating household spending remained on a firm footing heading into Q2’s close.

Full Canada’s retail sales release here.

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading