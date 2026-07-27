US Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.3%, But Growth Misses Expectations

New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rose 0.3% mom in June, returning to positive territory after May’s revised -4.0% decline but falling short of expectations for a 1.6% increase. Excluding transportation, orders increased 0.6%, also below the 0.9% consensus, while orders excluding defense edged up 0.3%. Although the headline figures disappointed, the report showed business investment remained on a positive footing rather than slipping back into contraction.

The underlying details were broadly constructive. Durable goods orders have now increased in three of the past four months, suggesting May’s sharp decline was more of a setback than the start of a sustained downturn. Technology-related demand continued to stand out, with computers and electronic products rising 3.1%, marking gains in nine of the past ten months. The sector’s strength highlights continued investment in digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, helping offset softer performance elsewhere.

Overall, the report points to moderating rather than weakening manufacturing activity. The slowdown from April’s surge and May’s sharp correction suggests order growth is normalizing, while positive readings in both headline and core measures indicate business spending remains resilient.

Economic Data Summary

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Durable Goods Orders (Jun) 0.3% m/m 1.6% -4.0% Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation 0.6% m/m 0.9% 1.4% Durable Goods Orders ex Defense 0.3% m/m — -4.3%

Key Takeaways

US durable goods orders returned to growth in June , rising 0.3% m/m after May’s revised 4.0% decline , although the rebound fell well short of market expectations.

, rising after May’s revised , although the rebound fell well short of market expectations. Underlying business investment remained resilient. Orders excluding transportation increased 0.6% , while orders excluding defense also posted a 0.3% gain, indicating manufacturing demand continued to expand despite a slower pace.

Orders excluding transportation increased , while orders excluding defense also posted a gain, indicating manufacturing demand continued to expand despite a slower pace. Technology remained a bright spot. Orders for computers and electronic products rose 3.1% , extending gains to nine of the past ten months and highlighting continued investment in digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

Orders for rose , extending gains to and highlighting continued investment in digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. The report suggests normalization rather than deterioration. Durable goods orders have now increased in three of the last four months, implying May’s sharp decline was more of a correction following April’s surge than the start of a sustained downturn.

Full US durable goods orders release here.