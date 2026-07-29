Fed Holds Rates, Three Dissents Reinforce September Hike Expectations

Federal Reserve left the federal funds target range unchanged at 3.50-3.75%, as widely expected, but the 9-3 vote delivered a more hawkish signal than markets had anticipated. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan both dissented in favor of an immediate 25 basis point hike, as expected. More notably, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari joined them, suggesting support for tighter policy is broadening within the Committee and reinforcing expectations that another rate increase could come as soon as September.

The statement itself offered few surprises. Policymakers continued to characterize economic activity as expanding at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty linked partly to the Middle East conflict. The labor market was described as remaining resilient, with job gains keeping pace with workforce growth and unemployment little changed.

On inflation, the Committee reiterated that price pressures remain elevated relative to its 2% objective, while explicitly acknowledging that supply shocks, particularly in energy, have contributed to persistent inflation. The statement again emphasized the Fed’s commitment to restoring price stability.

The voting breakdown is likely to attract more market attention than the statement. Markets had largely expected Hammack and Logan to dissent, but Kashkari’s decision to support an immediate hike marks a notable shift from one of the Committee’s members. Although Chair Kevin Warsh refrained from joining the hawkish camp, the 9-3 outcome nevertheless strengthens the case that support for another rate increase is expanding.

Full FOMC statement here.