BoE Split Widens as Policymakers Debate When—Not Whether—to Fight Inflation

The Bank of England left Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75% in a 6-3 vote today, but the decision masked a Committee that has become increasingly united on the direction of inflation risks while remaining divided over the timing of the policy response. Governor Andrew Bailey, Sarah Breeden, Swati Dhingra, Clare Lombardelli, Dave Ramsden and Alan Taylor voted to hold rates, while Megan Greene, Catherine Mann and Huw Pill preferred an immediate 25 basis point increase to 4.00%.

The meeting made clear that the debate is no longer whether renewed energy shocks pose an inflation risk. All members agreed that repeated Middle East escalations have left risks to energy prices skewed to the upside and that inflation is likely to rise later this year as higher fuel costs feed through to households and businesses. The key disagreement is whether policymakers should wait for evidence that higher energy costs are spilling into wages, services inflation and inflation expectations, or move pre-emptively to prevent those second-round effects from taking hold. The minutes explicitly acknowledged that monetary policy “could need to react before the risks around inflation persistence materialised conclusively,” marking a notable shift toward a more proactive risk-management approach.

For the majority, restrictive monetary and financial conditions already provide sufficient insurance while policymakers gather more evidence. They argued that underlying disinflation remains intact, the labour market continues to soften and there is little evidence so far that higher energy prices are becoming embedded in broader inflation dynamics. Bailey summed up the balance by arguing that global conditions have become more inflationary, but domestic conditions remain comparatively benign, justifying a pause while retaining the flexibility to tighten later if needed.

The three dissenters viewed the risks differently. Greene argued that a proactive rate increase would reduce the probability of second-round effects becoming entrenched. Mann said the collapse of the US-Iran ceasefire and renewed volatility in energy markets had materially altered the policy backdrop, while Pill argued that tightening now would send a clear signal of the Bank’s determination to keep inflation under control amid prolonged uncertainty over energy prices. Their common theme was that the cost of acting too early is likely to be lower than the cost of waiting until inflation persistence is already evident.

Taken together, the decision reinforces that the MPC has adopted an increasingly hawkish risk-management framework. While a majority judged it appropriate to hold rates this month, the minutes suggest future decisions will depend less on the direct impact of higher oil prices and more on whether evidence begins to emerge that the energy shock is feeding into wage growth and inflation expectations. Until then, markets are likely to interpret the BoE as remaining firmly biased toward tightening rather than easing.

Key Takeaways

The BoE left Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75% in a 6-3 vote , with Megan Greene, Catherine L. Mann and Huw Pill voting for a 25bp hike to 4.00%.

, with Megan Greene, Catherine L. Mann and Huw Pill voting for a 25bp hike to 4.00%. The Committee is divided over timing, not direction. All members agreed inflation risks remain skewed to the upside due to higher and more volatile energy prices, but differed on whether to tighten now or wait for more evidence.

All members agreed inflation risks remain skewed to the upside due to higher and more volatile energy prices, but differed on whether to tighten now or wait for more evidence. Second-round effects are now the BoE’s central focus. Policymakers continue to look through the direct impact of higher energy prices and instead are watching for spillovers into wages, services inflation and inflation expectations.

Policymakers continue to look through the direct impact of higher energy prices and instead are watching for spillovers into wages, services inflation and inflation expectations. The minutes signal a more proactive policy framework. The MPC explicitly stated that monetary policy may need to react before inflation persistence becomes conclusively evident, reflecting a stronger risk-management approach.

The MPC explicitly stated that monetary policy may need to react before inflation persistence becomes conclusively evident, reflecting a stronger risk-management approach. The hold camp believes policy is already restrictive enough. Members pointed to ongoing underlying disinflation, a softer labour market and tighter financial conditions as reasons to wait while monitoring incoming data.

Members pointed to ongoing underlying disinflation, a softer labour market and tighter financial conditions as reasons to wait while monitoring incoming data. The hike camp argues the cost of acting early is lower than acting late. The three dissenters favored an immediate hike to reduce the risk that higher energy prices become embedded in inflation expectations and wage-setting.

The three dissenters favored an immediate hike to reduce the risk that higher energy prices become embedded in inflation expectations and wage-setting. Future BoE decisions will hinge on domestic inflation persistence rather than oil prices alone. Wage growth, services inflation and inflation expectations are likely to become the key indicators ahead of the next meeting.

Full BoE statement and minutes here.