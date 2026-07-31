Japan’s Tokyo CPI Core Beats Expectations at 1.9 as Underlying Inflation Broadens

Tokyo inflation accelerated more than expected in July, offering fresh evidence that underlying price pressures remain resilient ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later today. Headline consumer inflation rose from 1.7% to 2.0% year-over-year, while core CPI, which excludes fresh food, accelerated from 1.6% to 1.9%, beating expectations of 1.8%.The core-core, which excluding both fresh food and energy also edged up from 1.9% to 2.0%, indicating inflation gains are broad-based rather than being driven solely by volatile components.
The details of the report reinforced that view. Service-related prices continued to contribute positively, with dining out, rents, transportation and overseas package tours among the notable drivers of inflation. Food prices also remained firm across a range of categories including prepared meals, fresh fish, meat and vegetables. While a sharp decline in childcare fees weighed on the miscellaneous category, that reflected policy-related factors rather than weakening underlying inflation. On a seasonally adjusted basis, headline CPI rose 0.4% month-over-month, while both core and core-core measures increased 0.3%, pointing to continued price momentum.
The report strengthens the case that inflation is becoming more sustainable as the BoJ continues its gradual normalization process. While policymakers are widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 1.00%, the stronger inflation data are likely to reinforce expectations that another rate hike could come as early as October.
Economic Data
|Indicator
|Actual
|Expected
|Previous
|Tokyo CPI Y/Y (Jul)
|2.0%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Tokyo Core CPI Y/Y (Jul)
|1.9%
|1.8%
|1.6%
|Tokyo Core-Core CPI Y/Y (Jul)
|2.0%
|—
|1.9%
|Tokyo CPI M/M
|0.4%
|—
|0.3%
|Tokyo Core CPI M/M
|0.3%
|—
|0.3%
|Tokyo Core-Core CPI M/M
|0.3%
|—
|0.4%
Key Takeaways
- Tokyo inflation accelerated across all major measures. Headline CPI rose from 1.7% to 2.0%, while core CPI accelerated from 1.6% to 1.9%, beating expectations of 1.8%. Core-core CPI, excluding both fresh food and energy, also edged up from 1.9% to 2.0%.
- Underlying inflation remained broad-based. The increase was supported by higher prices for restaurants, housing, transportation, motor insurance and overseas travel, indicating domestic inflation pressures continue to build beyond volatile food and energy components.
- Monthly price momentum remained firm. Seasonally adjusted headline CPI rose 0.4% m/m, while both core and core-core CPI increased 0.3%, suggesting inflation momentum remains intact.
- Policy-related factors masked some inflation strength. A sharp decline in childcare fees weighed on the miscellaneous category, but this reflected a government policy change rather than weakening underlying inflation.
- The data support the BoJ’s normalization narrative. While today’s figures are unlikely to prompt an immediate rate hike, they reinforce confidence that inflation is becoming more sustainable around the 2% target and strengthen market expectations for another increase later this year.
- Attention now shifts to Governor Ueda. With markets already pricing a high probability of an October hike, investors will focus on whether the BoJ’s statement and press conference validate expectations of a faster normalization path.