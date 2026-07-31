Japan’s Tokyo CPI Core Beats Expectations at 1.9 as Underlying Inflation Broadens

Tokyo inflation accelerated more than expected in July, offering fresh evidence that underlying price pressures remain resilient ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later today. Headline consumer inflation rose from 1.7% to 2.0% year-over-year, while core CPI, which excludes fresh food, accelerated from 1.6% to 1.9%, beating expectations of 1.8%.The core-core, which excluding both fresh food and energy also edged up from 1.9% to 2.0%, indicating inflation gains are broad-based rather than being driven solely by volatile components.

The details of the report reinforced that view. Service-related prices continued to contribute positively, with dining out, rents, transportation and overseas package tours among the notable drivers of inflation. Food prices also remained firm across a range of categories including prepared meals, fresh fish, meat and vegetables. While a sharp decline in childcare fees weighed on the miscellaneous category, that reflected policy-related factors rather than weakening underlying inflation. On a seasonally adjusted basis, headline CPI rose 0.4% month-over-month, while both core and core-core measures increased 0.3%, pointing to continued price momentum.

The report strengthens the case that inflation is becoming more sustainable as the BoJ continues its gradual normalization process. While policymakers are widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 1.00%, the stronger inflation data are likely to reinforce expectations that another rate hike could come as early as October.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Tokyo CPI Y/Y (Jul) 2.0% 1.7% 1.7% Tokyo Core CPI Y/Y (Jul) 1.9% 1.8% 1.6% Tokyo Core-Core CPI Y/Y (Jul) 2.0% — 1.9% Tokyo CPI M/M 0.4% — 0.3% Tokyo Core CPI M/M 0.3% — 0.3% Tokyo Core-Core CPI M/M 0.3% — 0.4%

Key Takeaways