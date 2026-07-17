Chart Alert: NASDAQ 100 at Risk of Triggering a Multi-Week Corrective Decline Leg

Key takeaways

The Nasdaq 100 has become the weakest major US equity benchmark this week , underperforming the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000 as investors rotate away from richly valued AI and semiconductor leaders despite robust Q2 bank earnings.

, underperforming the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Russell 2000 as investors rotate away from richly valued AI and semiconductor leaders despite robust Q2 bank earnings. AI infrastructure stocks are entering a valuation reset , as leveraged unwinding in major memory-chip names, concerns over excessive capital expenditure, and delayed AI monetisation shift investor focus from growth narratives toward sustainable cash flow and earnings quality.

, as leveraged unwinding in major memory-chip names, concerns over excessive capital expenditure, and delayed AI monetisation shift investor focus from growth narratives toward sustainable cash flow and earnings quality. Rising volatility in semiconductor stocks is flashing a broader market warning , with the PHLX Semiconductor ETF breaking below its 50-day moving average while realised volatility expands, increasing the risk of a negative feedback loop into the Nasdaq 100.

, with the PHLX Semiconductor ETF breaking below its 50-day moving average while realised volatility expands, increasing the risk of a negative feedback loop into the Nasdaq 100. Technically, the Nasdaq 100 is approaching a critical inflexion point, with the 28,200 neckline support of a potential medium-term double-top pattern becoming the key downside trigger. A decisive break could signal the start of a multi-week corrective decline.

The Nasdaq 100 has been the weakest among the major US benchmark stock indices since the start of this week.

The tech-heavy index has declined 2.7% week-to-date as of Thursday, 16 July 2026, versus the S&P 500 (-0.6%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.2%), and the small-cap Russell 2000 (-0.1%), amid the stellar Q2 earnings results of major US Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase that smashed expectations.

AI capex fatigue and multiple compression threats

Fig. 1: Month-to-date global stock indices performance as of 16 Jul 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

One of the primary drivers of the Nasdaq 100’s current lackluster performance has been the “elevator up, elevator down” effect from AI infrastructure-related and high memory bandwidth semiconductor stocks that recorded triple-digit returns in the first half of 2026.

Right now, these stocks are facing an “elevator down” effect due to the unwinding of a significant amount of leveraged long financial products tied to two major global bellwethers, high memory bandwidth semiconductor stocks, South Korea’s SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, that plummeted by 15.5% and 10.5% for the week of 13 July 2026.

Secondly, the semiconductor landscape is signalling a vital transition in risk appetite from unanchored thematic speculation to strict cash-flow discipline. While near-term corporate earnings confirm that chip demand is blistering, elevated capital expenditure forecasts from suppliers like TSMC have sparked deep anxieties about industry-wide supply overbuilding.

Despite a solid quarterly outlook and strong earnings beat from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), its concurrent higher capital spending forecast triggered a “sell the news” shockwave. Consequently, TSMC’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) plummeted 4.5% on Thursday, 16 July 2026.

Thirdly, if tech hyperscalers continue to spend capital aggressively on back-end hardware infrastructure while delaying the commercial execution and monetisation of consumer-facing models (as vividly illustrated by recent product pipeline delays from major players like Google), high-beta growth multiples will be compressed.

Valuation metrics will increasingly demand realised revenue rather than forward capex visibility, putting the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 at severe risk of mean reversion decline.

Since the start of July 2026, AI infrastructure and high-memory-bandwidth semiconductor thematic benchmark stock indices have been the worst performers among major stock indices

South Korea’s KOSPI was punished with a horrendous month-to-date decline of 17%, and the US PHLX Semiconductor Index recorded a double-digit loss of 11.1% over the same period (see Fig. 1).

Let’s now unpack the relevant technicals.

Expanding volatility in US semiconductor stocks is dragging down Nasdaq 100

Fig. 2: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor major trend with volatility signal as of 16 Jul 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Fig. 3: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor ETF direct correlation with Nasdaq 100 as of 16 Jul 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Based on the weekly price actions of the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor exchange-traded fund (SOXX), its realised volatility, measured by the distance between its 14-period Average True Range (ATR) and its corresponding 50-period moving average, has reached an expanding state of 2.13 times (see Fig. 2).

Given that SOXX has broken below its 50-day moving average, coupled with expanding realised volatility and its high direct correlation with the Nasdaq 100 since 22 June 2026 (see Fig. 3), SOXX is now facing an increased risk of a medium-term, multi-week corrective decline phase that may trigger a negative feedback loop into the Nasdaq 100.

Watch the 28,200 support on the US Nasdaq 100 CFD for further downside

Fig. 4: US Nasdaq 100 CFD minor trend as of 17 Jul 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

The 4% rebound seen on the US Nasdaq 100 CFD (a proxy of the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures) may have run its course and face a terminal point on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, after it staged a bearish reaction from the descending trendline resistance from the 22 June 2026 high and traded back below both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

In addition, current price action (28,563 intraday at this time of writing) is now approaching the key 28,200 neckline support of a potential medium-term “Double Top” that has been forming on the daily time frame since the current all-time high was printed on 3 June 2026 (see Fig. 4).

Watch the 28,945 key short-term pivotal resistance to maintain a potential multi-day bearish trend bias, and a break below 28,200 may expose the next intermediate support at 27,844 (also a Fibonacci extension) in the first step.

Only a clearance with an hourly close above 28,945 damages the minor bearish trend for a mean reversion rebound towards the next intermediate resistances at 29,227/350 and 29,635 (also the intersection of the 20-day and 50-day moving averages).