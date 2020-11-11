Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7261; (P) 0.7278; (R1) 0.7302; More….

AUD/USD recovers mildly today but stays below 0.7339 temporary top. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is still mildly in favor as long as 0.7221 support holds. Break of 0.7339 will target 0.7413 high first. Firm break there will resume larger rally from 0.5506. On the downside, however, break of 0.7221 will turn bias back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 0.7413.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, while rebound from 0.5506 was strong, there is not enough evidence to confirm bullish trend reversal yet. That is, it could be just a correction inside the long term down trend. Sustained trading back below 55 week EMA (now at 0.6969) will favor the bearish case and argue that the rebound has completed. Focus will be turned back to 0.5506 low. On the upside, break of 0.7413 will extend the rise from 0.5506 to 38.2% retracement of 1.1079 (2011 high) to 0.5506 (2020 low) at 0.7635.