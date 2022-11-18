Fri, Nov 18, 2022 @ 09:03 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6634; (P) 0.6693; (R1) 0.6750; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for consolidation below 0.6796. Further rally is expected as long as 0.6521 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 0.6796 will resume the rise from 0.6169 to 0.6871 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.6680 support turned resistance confirms medium term bottoming at 0.6169. It’s too early to call for trend reversal. But even as a corrective move, rise from 0.6169 should target 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.6871. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6934) will raise the chance of the start of a bullish up trend. This week now remain the favored case as long as 0.6521 resistance turned support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.