Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6540; (P) 0.6558; (R1) 0.6575; More…

AUD/USD is extending the consolidation pattern from 0.6588 and intraday bias remains neutral. Downside of retreat should be contained above 0.6451 support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 0.6588 will resume the rebound from 0.6269 to falling channel resistance (now at 0.6676) next.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. While current rebound from 0.6269 might extend higher, it could be the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. For now, medium term bearishness will remain as long as 0.6894 resistance holds.