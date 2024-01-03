Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6731; (P) 0.6786; (R1) 0.6815; More…

A short term top should be in place at 0.6870 in AUD/USD, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, ahead of 0.6894 resistance. Intraday bias is mildly on the downside for deeper pull back to 0.6689 resistance turned support next. On the upside, break of 0.6870 is needed to to confirm rally resumption. Otherwise, risk will stay mildly on the downside in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.