AUD/USD is staying in range above 0.6639 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 0.6639 will resume the fall from 0.6870 short term top to 0.6541 support next. On the upside, though, break of 0.6759 minor resistance will suggest that the pull back has completed already. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.6870 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern that could target 0.7156 on break of 0.6894 resistance. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.