AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6798 short term top extended lower last week. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 38.2% retracement of 0.6361 to 0.6798 at 0.6631. Strong rebound would be seen there to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.6754 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.6798.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which could have completed at 0.6269 already. Rise from there is seen as the third leg. Break of 0.6870 will target 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6361 at 0.6962.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the pattern. Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to bring reversal.