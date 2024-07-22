AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6672; (P) 0.6693; (R1) 0.6707; More...

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6798 accelerates lower today and intraday bias stays on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.6361 to 0.6798 at 0.6631. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound, and break of 0.6714 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.6798. However, sustained break of 0.6631 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.6528 instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective patter, which is still extending. Break of 0.66870 resistance will extend the rising leg from 0.6269 towards 0.7156 (2023 high). However, break firm break of 0.6619 support will argue that another falling leg has started back towards lower side of the range between 0.6169/6361.