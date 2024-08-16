Fri, Aug 16, 2024 @ 09:13 GMT
AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6576; (P) 0.6606; (R1) 0.6640; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral as consolidations continue below 0.6642 temporary top. Further rally is expected as long as 0.6506 support holds. Above 0.6442 will extend the rebound from 0.6348 to 0.6798 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.6798 as another falling leg. Deeper fall could be seen to the lower side of the range between 0.6169/6361. But strong support should be seen there to contain downside. Meanwhile, break of 0.6798 will target upper side of the range at 0.7156.

