Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6766; (P) 0.6782; (R1) 0.6807; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidation form 0.6823 is extending. Deeper fall might be seen but downside should b contained by 0.6696 support to bring rebound. Above 0.6823 will target 0.6870 resistance next. However, break of 0.6696 support will indicate short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, and turn bias back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.6348 to 0.6823 at 0.6642 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.