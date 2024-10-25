Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6620; (P) 0.6641; (R1) 0.6660; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Firm break of 0.6621 support should confirm near term bearish reversal after topping at 0.6941. Deeper decline should then be seen to 0.6348 support next. On the upside, above 0.6694 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941 will target 138.2% projection at 0.7179. However, sustained break of 0.6621 support will argue that rise from 0.6269 has completed and bring deeper fall back to 0.6269/6348 support zone.