Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6462; (P) 0.6504; (R1) 0.6528;

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6941 resumed by breaking through 0.6511 support and intraday bias is back on the downside. Further decline should now be seen to 0.6269/6348 support zone next. For now, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6687 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.