AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD stayed in consolidation above 0.6440 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some more consolidations. But further decline is expected as long as 0.6687 resistance holds. On the downside, decisive break of 61.8% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6421 will resume the fall from 0.6941 to 100% projection at 0.6257 next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the pattern. Firm break of 0.7156 resistance will argue that the third leg has already started towards 0.8006.