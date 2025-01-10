Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6172; (P) 0.6196; (R1) 0.6219; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral at this point, and further decline is expected as long as 0.6301 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6169 key support will confirm larger down trend resumption. Nevertheless, break of 0.6301 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 0.6394).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006, and could have completed at 0.6941 already. Firm break of 0.6169 support will confirm down trend resumption for 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6587) holds.