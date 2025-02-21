Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6351; (P) 0.6378; (R1) 0.6428; More...

Immediate focus is now on 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413 as rebound from 0.6087 resumed through 0.6373. Strong resistance is expected from 0.6413 to complete the corrective rise. Break of 0.6327 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.6087 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.6413, will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 0.6615, even just still as a correction.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6504) holds.