AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD stayed in range trading below 0.6407 last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.6186 will target 0.6087 support first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.6941. On the upside, sustained break of 0.6407 will resume the rebound from 0.6087 to 100% projection of 0.6087 to 0.6407 from 0.6186 at 0.6506, even still as a corrective move.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6482) holds.

In the long term picture, prior rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 0.6801) is taken as a bearish signal. But for now, fall from 0.8006 is still seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. However, this view is subject to adjustment if current decline accelerates further.