Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the upside as rebound from 0.5913 short term bottom is still in progress. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6316 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.6548, even still as a correction. On the downside, below 0.6180 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. However, sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.6441) will argue that a medium term bottom was already formed, and set up further rebound to 0.6941 resistance instead.