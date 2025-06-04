Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6439; (P) 0.6470; (R1) 0.6492; More...

Intraday bias sin AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. With 0.6406 support intact, further rally is expected. ON the upside, firm break of 0.6536 will resume the rally from 0.5913 to 61.8% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6548. However, decisive break of 0.6406 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6536 at 0.6298.

In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is still struggling to sustain above 55 W EMA (now at 0.6441) cleanly, and outlook is mixed. Sustained trading above 55 W EMA will indicate that rise from 0.5913 is at least correcting the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high), with risk of trend reversal. Further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713. However, rejection by 55 W EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another fail through 0.5913 at a later stage.