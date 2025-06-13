Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6495; (P) 0.6515; (R1) 0.6552; More...

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6478 support indicates short term topping at 0.6545, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.6416). Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6545 at 0.6304. On the upside, break of 0.6545 will resume the rise from 0.5913 instead.

In the bigger picture, AUD/USD is still struggling to sustain above 55 W EMA (now at 0.6443) cleanly, and outlook is mixed. Sustained trading above 55 W EMA will indicate that rise from 0.5913 is at least correcting the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high), with risk of trend reversal. Further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713. However, rejection by 55 W EMA will revive medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.5913 at a later stage.