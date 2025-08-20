Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6436; (P) 0.6468; (R1) 0.6487; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is back on the downside with strong break of 0.6481 support. Corrective fall from 0.6624 should be resuming. Break of 0.6418 will target 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6624 at 0.6352. On the upside, above 0.6481 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. While stronger rally cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, even in case of another fall through 0.5913, downside should be contained above 0.5506 (2020 low).