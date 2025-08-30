AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6413 accelerated higher last week but upside is capped below 0.6567 resistance so far. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 0.6567 should confirm that corrective pattern from 0.6624 has completed at 0.6413, and larger rally is ready to resume. Retest of 0.6624 high should be seen next. On the downside, though, break of 0.6461 will extend the corrective pattern with another fall, and target 0.6413 support, and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. While stronger rally cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, even in case of another fall through 0.5913, downside should be contained above 0.5506 (2020 low).

In the long term picture, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. On the upside, firm break of 0.6941 will argue that the third leg has already started back to 0.8006.